 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. WHITE DOMINA

WHITE DOMINA

by Kannabia Seeds

Write a review
Kannabia Seeds Cannabis Seeds WHITE DOMINA

About this product

The resin production on this 100% pure indica variety by Kannabia Seed Company is out of this world! White Domina is a spectacular variety with incredibly high levels of THC and narcotic indica effects, and beautiful frosty buds that are also great for hash production. One of the fastest finishing, most vigorous and mould, pest and disease resistant varieties, White Domina remains small and bushy and is a hearty eater. Easy growing for any level of grower. TYPE: Indica Smell: spiced, fruity Flavors: Earthy, Spicy Appearance: Long bullet-shaped buds Effects: Relaxing, narcotic Medical: Pain, anxiety

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kannabia Seeds Logo
Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.