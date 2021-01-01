 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. ZKIT KANDY DREAM EDITION

ZKIT KANDY DREAM EDITION

by Kannabia Seeds

Write a review
Kannabia Seeds Cannabis Seeds ZKIT KANDY DREAM EDITION

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Sweet tooth growers are in luck! This new mouth-watering Kannabia strain will make you yield to temptation. What can be sweeter than a colourful candy exploding in your mouth? Yes, we are talking about the flowers of this plant, with a distinctive dark green colour and covered by extremely appetising crystalline resin, as a candy layer... Easy to grow, ideal for novice growers, but also it’s a delight for the most expert homegrowers.

About this brand

Kannabia Seeds Logo
Kannabia Seed Company is an award-winning cannabis seed company hailing from Spain. Using only the strongest, most stable and highest quality genetics on the market, Kannabia´s approach is totally grower-orientated, offering strains that are quick-finishing, heavy-yielding, mould and pest resistant - a total pleasure to grow in almost any climate and at any skill level. Even the most casual growers are rewarded with huge buds covered in a dense forest of crystals. Whether you are looking for something purple or green, sweet or kushy, uplifting or relaxing, creative or couch-lock, Kannabia has the right choice for everyone.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review