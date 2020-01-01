 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Strawberry Cheesecake Pre-Roll 1g

Strawberry Cheesecake Pre-Roll 1g

by Kannabis

Kannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Strawberry Cheesecake Pre-Roll 1g

Strawberry Cheesecake

Strawberry Cheesecake

By combining Chronic, White Widow, and Cheese, Heavyweight Seeds has created a delicious 70% indica-dominant hybrid deserving of the name Strawberry Cheesecake. The intensely sweet, creamy berry flavors of this strain linger on the palate while pain melts away and the mind soars with creative energy. Featuring THC levels over 20% and CBD levels of 2% or more, Strawberry Cheesecake can be beneficial in managing chronic pain as well as treating symptoms of depression and chronic fatigue.   

About Kannabis

Our commitment to natural goodness has deep roots – literally. From seeds to planting, harvesting and production, we're dedicated to an all-natural approach to bring you pure marijuana products free from harmful pesticides and fertilizers.