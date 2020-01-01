 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Velvet Elvis Pre-Roll 0.5g

Velvet Elvis Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Kannabis

Kannabis Cannabis Pre-rolls Velvet Elvis Pre-Roll 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Elvis

Elvis

Elvis is a hybrid creation by Seedism that crosses AK-47 with a sativa-dominant phenotype of Skunk #1, known as The Pure. Its flavors are a sweet, earthy mix of skunky musk with an added spice from AK-47 that amplifies the complexity of the flavor profile. Elvis produces a burst of cerebral activity that provides a spark of creative juice and a mellow, relaxing body effect that calms anxieties.

About this brand

Kannabis Logo
Our commitment to natural goodness has deep roots – literally. From seeds to planting, harvesting and production, we’re dedicated to an all-natural approach to bring you pure marijuana products free from harmful pesticides and fertilizers.