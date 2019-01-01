About this product
LIMStori is a sophisticated software platform for proper management of laboratory systems and data as required by regulatory agencies. The LIMS creates a mechanism for documenting a sample's true story and for securely tracking client information and handling testing results throughout the process.
Kannalyte Labs
Consulting services for chemical and microbiological testing of cannabis products and formulation, R&D, regulatory compliance, ISO accreditation, LIMStori and other state-of-the-art technologies brought to the Cannabis industry by field experts.