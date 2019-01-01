 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Services
  4. Analytics & testing
  5. LIMStori

LIMStori

by Kannalyte Labs

Write a review
Kannalyte Labs Services Analytics & Testing LIMStori

About this product

LIMStori is a sophisticated software platform for proper management of laboratory systems and data as required by regulatory agencies. The LIMS creates a mechanism for documenting a sample's true story and for securely tracking client information and handling testing results throughout the process.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kannalyte Labs Logo
Consulting services for chemical and microbiological testing of cannabis products and formulation, R&D, regulatory compliance, ISO accreditation, LIMStori and other state-of-the-art technologies brought to the Cannabis industry by field experts.