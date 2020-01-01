 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Product Formulation Tool

by Kannalyte Labs

Custom Tincture, Food & Beverage Recipes. Technique suggestions included.Whether you’re making your own tincture, customizing a recipe for food infusion, or trying to come up with a clear, water-based beverage, we will formulate something specific to your needs. Our food science team and other specialized scientists will work with your requirements, and deliver the formulation that your lab staff can try right away. Order your unique recipe using the secured online platform at https://savvyneer.com/get-product-formulation/

Consulting services for chemical and microbiological testing of cannabis products and formulation, R&D, regulatory compliance, ISO accreditation, LIMStori and other state-of-the-art technologies brought to the Cannabis industry by field experts.