Royale G
by Pre-Royale
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1.25" Kannastör® 2pc Pendant Grinder - This 1.25" 2 piece Kannastör® grinder features a ball chain necklace allowing it to be worn as a pendant. Despite its compact design, these grinders remain fully functional making them one of the easiest portable options in existence! Dimensions - .625" (H) x 1.25" (D) Fully Functional 1.25" 2 Piece Grinder Ball Chain Necklace Included Knurled Grips Made from 61/60 Anodized Food Grade Aluminum Limited Lifetime Warranty
Be the first to review this product.