About this product

Kannastör® Easy Change Screens™- Why Monofilament? Monofilament is the solution to a perfect sift. Although our Stainless Steel screens are best in class, our NEW Monofilament screen yields the highest quality pollen possible in the market today. Kannastör's patent pending design allows you to easily change the sifting screen to both replace worn out screens, and or, to better suit your pollen preference with a variety of available mesh sizes. Experiment and see what works best for you! 30 day Warranty on all screens.