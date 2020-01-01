 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
19mm Kannastör® Press

by Kannastör®

$20.00MSRP

19mm Kannastör® Press - Kannastör® botanical presses feature an all metal construction allowing you to safely treat your botanical extracts with heat without fear of contamination or failure. Designed for the long run, Kannastör® presses are a favorite of smoking enthusiasts everywhere! Dimensions - 1.375" (H) x 1" (D) Made from 61/60 Anodized Food Grade Aluminum Aluminum dowels handle the pressure of endless use Heat tolerant to 175° to cure pollen disc Triple dowel system allows pressing of two discs at 1 time Two sizes. Perfect for 1g or 2g pollen discs. Limited Lifetime Warranty

KANNASTOR® GRINDERS Kannastör® grinders offer exceptional versatility and come in a variety of dimensions. Our diverse line of preparation tools are sure to compliment your collection. Enlighten your senses. Illuminate your palate. Choose Kannastör® and experience extraordinary taste.