2.2" Kannastör® 2pc Grinder in BLACK - These all metal 2 piece grinders feature Kannastör's® unique tooth design to create a superior, fluffy grind with fewer twists of your wrist. Compact and efficient, these have been a favorite of discerning smokers for years! Dimensions - 1" (H) x 2.125" (D) 2.2" 2 piece grinder Durable food grade aluminum construction Knurled grips Limited Lifetime Warranty
Kannastör®
KANNASTOR® GRINDERS Kannastör® grinders offer exceptional versatility and come in a variety of dimensions. Our diverse line of preparation tools are sure to compliment your collection. Enlighten your senses. Illuminate your palate. Choose Kannastör® and experience extraordinary taste.