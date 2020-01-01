Royale G
by Pre-Royale
The Original 2.2" Kannastör® Clear Top 2pc Grinder - These quality 2 piece grinders feature Kannastör® unique tooth design set into a clear top. This extra visibility helps to prevent over shredding while creating a superior, fluffy grind with fewer twists of your wrist. Compact and efficient, these have been a favorite of discerning smokers for years! Dimensions - 1.0625" (H) x 2.125" (D) 2.2" 2 Piece Grinder The Original Clear Top helps prevent over shredding Knurled Grips Made from 61/60 Anodized Food Grade Aluminum Limited Lifetime Warranty
