Royale G
by Pre-Royale
2.5" Kannastör® 2pc Grinder - These all metal 2 piece grinders feature Kannastör® unique tooth design to create a superior, fluffy grind with fewer twists of your wrist. Compact and efficient, these have been a favorite of discerning smokers for years! Dimensions - 1" (H) x 2.5" (D) 2.5" 2 Piece Grinder Knurled Grips Made from 61/60 Anodized Food Grade Aluminum Limited Lifetime Warranty
