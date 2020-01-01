About this product

2.5" Kannastör® 4pc Grinder/Jar BLACK Each Kannastör® BLACK comes with a 60 Monofilament Easy Change Screen™. Why Monofilament? Monofilament is the solution to a perfect sift. Although our Stainless Steel screens are best in class, our NEW Monofilament screen yields the highest quality pollen possible in the market today. How many mornings have you opened your grinder to find nothing but memories of the night prior? Never again! Kannastör's® unique jar grinders allow you to check your status without a single twist! Dimensions - 2.5" (H) x 2.5" (D) 2.5" 4 Piece Grinder Includes a 60 Monofilament Easy Change Screen™ (Patents Pending) Clear jar body allows you to see what's left Engineered drop through design prevents over shredding Modular by Design Matte Black Finish Made from 61/60 Anodized Food Grade Aluminum Limited Lifetime Warranty FEATURES Multi Chamber Grinders - Kannastör® original multi-chamber grinder, created in 2003. Updates for 2015 include new and improved materials, magnets, a perfectly smooth polished base tray, and deeper sifting chamber for an easier pour. Ask for details. Modular by Design - Kannastör® Multi Chamber grinders can break down to a slimmer, more portable 3 piece configuration by simply removing the sifting chamber. Another reason why Kannastör® is the most versatile and advanced grinder on the market. Easy Change Screen™ - We believe you should replace your screen, not your grinder. The Kannastör® patent pending design allows for easily changing your sifting element to both replace screens that are worn out and to better suit your taste. Experiment and see what works best for you! Available in stainless or monofilament 60 mesh. 30 day Warranty on all screens.