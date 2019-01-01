 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Kannastör® GR8TR® V2 Jar Body w/Stainless Easy Change Screen™ in Matte Silver

Kannastör® GR8TR® V2 Jar Body w/Stainless Easy Change Screen™ in Matte Silver

by Kannastör®

$95.00MSRP

Kannastör® GR8TR® V2 Jar Body w/Stainless Easy Change Screen™ in Matte Silver The GR8TR® V2 Jar Body has it all including both Vape and Standard Easy Change Grinder plates, a 60 Mesh Stainless steel Easy Change Screen™, top lid bonus storage and all the modularity that one could ever hope for. BUILD IT YOUR WAY The GR8TR is Modular by design, allowing the GR8TR® to be assembled and configured in many ways, the choice is yours. Not interested in sifting? Remove the sifting chamber to create a perfect 3pc GR8TR. Convert your GR8TR® into a Storage sifter and get the most out of your Herbs. Grind and Go, brake the GR8TR® into a slim pocketable Storage Puck. No other Grinder offers this many versatile configurations. • LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY • PREMIUM FOOD GRADE QUALITY • ENGINEERED FOR A PERFECT GRIND • DIMENSIONS: HEIGHT: 3.8" DIAMETER: 2.2" • GR8TR® STORAGE LID • SPARE GRINDER PLATE STORAGE • BONUS STORAGE • ANTI FRICTION & RESIDUE RINGS • MICRO TEETH • DEEP DISH GRINDING CHAMBER • EASY CHANGE GR8TR® PLATES • GROUNDS STORAGE & SCREEN CHAMBER • JAR BODY DESIGN • EASY CHANGE SCREEN™ • POLISHED PUCK BASE • WORLDWIDE PATENTS

KANNASTOR® GRINDERS Kannastör® grinders offer exceptional versatility and come in a variety of dimensions. Our diverse line of preparation tools are sure to compliment your collection. Enlighten your senses. Illuminate your palate. Choose Kannastör® and experience extraordinary taste.