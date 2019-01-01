About this product

Kannastör® GR8TR® V2 Series Grinder in Matte Silver The GR8TR® V2 5pc includes both Vape and Standard Easy Change Grinder plates, top lid bonus storage and all the modularity to break it down for the “On the Go” user. BUILD IT YOUR WAY The GR8TR is Modular by design, allowing the GR8TR® to be assembled and configured in many ways, the choice is yours. Grind and Go, break down the GR8TR® into a slim pocketable Storage Puck. No other Grinder offers this many versatile configurations. • LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY • PREMIUM FOOD GRADE QUALITY • ENGINEERED FOR A PERFECT GRIND • DIMENSIONS: HEIGHT: 2.2" DIAMETER: 2.2" • GR8TR® STORAGE LID • SPARE GRINDER PLATE STORAGE • BONUS STORAGE • ANTI FRICTION & RESIDUE RINGS • MICRO TEETH • DEEP DISH GRINDING CHAMBER • EASY CHANGE GR8TR® PLATES • GROUNDS STORAGE & SCREEN CHAMBER • POLISHED PUCK BASE • WORLDWIDE PATENTS