Kannastör® GR8TR® V2 Series Storage Puck in Matte Black The new GR8TR® v2 puck is now more sleek, pocketable and still is designed to interconnect with all 2.2 multi-chamber and GR8TR® grinders. “GRIND AND GO”
Kannastör®
KANNASTOR® GRINDERS Kannastör® grinders offer exceptional versatility and come in a variety of dimensions. Our diverse line of preparation tools are sure to compliment your collection. Enlighten your senses. Illuminate your palate. Choose Kannastör® and experience extraordinary taste.