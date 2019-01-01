 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Storage
  4. Flower storage
  5. Kannastör® GR8TR® V2 Series Storage Puck in Matte Black

Kannastör® GR8TR® V2 Series Storage Puck in Matte Black

by Kannastör®

Write a review
Kannastör® Storage Flower Storage Kannastör® GR8TR® V2 Series Storage Puck in Matte Black
Kannastör® Storage Flower Storage Kannastör® GR8TR® V2 Series Storage Puck in Matte Black

$17.50MSRP

About this product

Kannastör® GR8TR® V2 Series Storage Puck in Matte Black The new GR8TR® v2 puck is now more sleek, pocketable and still is designed to interconnect with all 2.2 multi-chamber and GR8TR® grinders. “GRIND AND GO”

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Kannastör® Logo
KANNASTOR® GRINDERS Kannastör® grinders offer exceptional versatility and come in a variety of dimensions. Our diverse line of preparation tools are sure to compliment your collection. Enlighten your senses. Illuminate your palate. Choose Kannastör® and experience extraordinary taste.