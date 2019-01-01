About this product

Kannastör® GR8TR® V2 Solid Body w/Stainless Easy Change Screen™ in Matte Silver The GR8TR® V2 Solid Body has it all including both Vape and Standard Easy Change Grinder plates, a 60 Mesh Stainless steel Easy Change Screen™, top lid bonus storage and all the modularity that one could ever hope for. BUILD IT YOUR WAY The GR8TR is Modular by design, allowing the GR8TR® to be assembled and configured in many ways, the choice is yours. Not interested in sifting? Remove the sifting chamber to create a perfect 3pc GR8TR. Convert your GR8TR® into a Storage sifter and get the most out of your Herbs. Grind and Go, brake the GR8TR® into a slim pocketable Storage Puck. No other Grinder offers this many versitile configurations. • LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY • PREMIUM FOOD GRADE QUALITY • ENGINEERED FOR A PERFECT GRIND • DIMENSIONS: HEIGHT: 3.2" DIAMETER: 2.2" • GR8TR® STORAGE LID • SPARE GRINDER PLATE STORAGE • BONUS STORAGE • ANTI FRICTION & RESIDUE RINGS • MICRO TEETH • DEEP DISH GRINDING CHAMBER • EASY CHANGE GR8TR® PLATES • GROUNDS STORAGE & SCREEN CHAMBER • SOLID BODY DESIGN • EASY CHANGE SCREEN™ • POLISHED PUCK BASE • WORLDWIDE PATENTS