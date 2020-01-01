 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1.0ml Klip™ Stainless Steel Cartridge

by Kanvas

About this product

Quality and craftsmanship collide in the Klip™ Stainless Steel Cartridge by Kanvas™. Constructed with food-grade 18/10 stainless steel, this 1.0mL glass cartridge offers a ceramic core for optimal heating performance. The open top-loading design provides a seamless filling experience and the proprietary DualLock™ snap-on compression fit mouthpiece combats leaks and is compatible with ceramic, metal or plastic mouthpiece materials. Exceeding the highest standard of safety, Klip™ Stainless Steel Cartridges boast nearly undetectable* heavy metal levels—10x lower than the competition. Compatible with universal 510 batteries, this best-in-class cartridge also features side and bottom airflow ports. Available in multiple aperture and resistance sizes, it’s also fully customizable to deliver your brand’s premium look and feel. The Klip™ Stainless Steel cartridge a next-generation solution available today. *Tested by independent third party laboratories; results available upon request.

About this brand

Kanvas™ is a product innovator that specializes in cannabis technology solutions that deliver best-in-class experiences for legal cannabis and CBD consumers. Headquartered in Orange County, California, the company offers a proprietary assortment of premium storage and vaporization solutions that are backed by patent-pending technology. To learn more about Kanvas, please visit www.thekanvasco.com.