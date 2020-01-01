About this product

Quality and craftsmanship collide in the Klip™ Stainless Steel Cartridge by Kanvas™. Constructed with food-grade 18/10 stainless steel, this 1.0mL glass cartridge offers a ceramic core for optimal heating performance. The open top-loading design provides a seamless filling experience and the proprietary DualLock™ snap-on compression fit mouthpiece combats leaks and is compatible with ceramic, metal or plastic mouthpiece materials. Exceeding the highest standard of safety, Klip™ Stainless Steel Cartridges boast nearly undetectable* heavy metal levels—10x lower than the competition. Compatible with universal 510 batteries, this best-in-class cartridge also features side and bottom airflow ports. Available in multiple aperture and resistance sizes, it’s also fully customizable to deliver your brand’s premium look and feel. The Klip™ Stainless Steel cartridge a next-generation solution available today. *Tested by independent third party laboratories; results available upon request.