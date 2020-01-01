About this product

The Klip™ Child-Resistant Disposable Vape is the first all-in-one hardware solution to pass stringent child-resistant certification, delivering the market’s first truly child-resistant complete vape device. It utilizes a proprietary push-and-turn technology that disengages the battery to prohibit device operation. Crafted with a ceramic core surrounded by a food-grade 18/10 stainless steel chimney, the child-resistant Klip™ is powered by Vapetelligence™ temperature-controlled dosing technology to deliver a fine-tuned flavor and output experience that ensures a consistent experience through the last hit. It offers an easy top-fill design and leakproof construction finished with a DualLock™ snap-on compression fit mouthpiece. Committed to consumer safety, the Klip™ Child-Resistant Disposable has been independently lab tested and contains undetectable levels of heavy metals. Customizable from the inside out, Klip™ is available in multiple aperture and resistance sizes and offers dynamic branding opportunities. The Klip™ Child-Resistant Disposable is available in 0.25ML and 0.5ML capacities.