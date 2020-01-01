 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Klip™ 0.25ml Certified Child-Resistant Disposable Vaporizer

Klip™ 0.25ml Certified Child-Resistant Disposable Vaporizer

by Kanvas

The Klip™ Child-Resistant Disposable Vape is the first all-in-one hardware solution to pass stringent child-resistant certification, delivering the market’s first truly child-resistant complete vape device. It utilizes a proprietary push-and-turn technology that disengages the battery to prohibit device operation. Crafted with a ceramic core surrounded by a food-grade 18/10 stainless steel chimney, the child-resistant Klip™ is powered by Vapetelligence™ temperature-controlled dosing technology to deliver a fine-tuned flavor and output experience that ensures a consistent experience through the last hit. It offers an easy top-fill design and leakproof construction finished with a DualLock™ snap-on compression fit mouthpiece. Committed to consumer safety, the Klip™ Child-Resistant Disposable has been independently lab tested and contains undetectable levels of heavy metals. Customizable from the inside out, Klip™ is available in multiple aperture and resistance sizes and offers dynamic branding opportunities. The Klip™ Child-Resistant Disposable is available in 0.25ML and 0.5ML capacities.

Kanvas™ is a product innovator that specializes in cannabis technology solutions that deliver best-in-class experiences for legal cannabis and CBD consumers. Headquartered in Orange County, California, the company offers a proprietary assortment of premium storage and vaporization solutions that are backed by patent-pending technology. To learn more about Kanvas, please visit www.thekanvasco.com.