In The Moment

by Karezza

Karezza Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures In The Moment
Karezza Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures In The Moment

$44.95MSRP

About this product

Our formula features CBD from organic full-spectrum hemp oil, included in a synergistic blend of traditional arousal-enhancing botanicals. In the Moment is offered in a highly bioavailable oral spray with rapid sublingual absorption. One fast-acting dose (4-6 sprays) is perfect to leave behind the stresses of the day, get in the mood and open up to enjoyable experiences. INGREDIENTS: PURIFIED WATER, US FARM BILL CBD FULL SPECTRUM HEMP*, TRIBULIS FRUIT*, BEET POWDER*, MUIRA PUAMA INNER BARK & ROOT*, LICORICE ROOT*, CAYENNE POWDER*, CINNAMON ESSENTIAL OIL*, BLUE AGAVE*, OLIVE OIL, STEVIA*, SODIUM CITRATE, CORDYCEPS. [*INDICATES ORGANIC INGREDIENT]

About this brand

PLANT-BASED SEXUAL WELLNESS IN A REVOLUTIONARY ORAL SPRAY