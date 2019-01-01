About this product

Increasing the enjoyment of your sex life depends in part on the overall function of your supporting body systems. Formulated with organic full-spectrum CBD hemp oil and a synergistic blend of botanicals traditionally used for male sexual body system support, Men’s Daily is offered in a highly bioavailable oral spray with rapid sublingual (under-the-tongue) absorption. Improve your overall sexual health with just 3 sprays daily. INGREDIENTS: PURIFIED WATER, US FARM BILL CBD FULL SPECTRUM HEMP*, CINNAMON BARK*, MACA ROOT*, GINKGO LEAF*, ELEUTHERO ROOT*, NETTLE ROOT*, BEET ROOT POWDER*, ORANGE ESSENTIAL OIL, BLUE AGAVE*, OLIVE OIL, STEVIA*, SODIUM CITRATE, CORDYCEPS. [*INDICATES ORGANIC INGREDIENT]