 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. Men's Daily

Men's Daily

by Karezza

Write a review
Karezza Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Men's Daily
Karezza Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures Men's Daily

$39.95MSRP

About this product

Increasing the enjoyment of your sex life depends in part on the overall function of your supporting body systems. Formulated with organic full-spectrum CBD hemp oil and a synergistic blend of botanicals traditionally used for male sexual body system support, Men’s Daily is offered in a highly bioavailable oral spray with rapid sublingual (under-the-tongue) absorption. Improve your overall sexual health with just 3 sprays daily. INGREDIENTS: PURIFIED WATER, US FARM BILL CBD FULL SPECTRUM HEMP*, CINNAMON BARK*, MACA ROOT*, GINKGO LEAF*, ELEUTHERO ROOT*, NETTLE ROOT*, BEET ROOT POWDER*, ORANGE ESSENTIAL OIL, BLUE AGAVE*, OLIVE OIL, STEVIA*, SODIUM CITRATE, CORDYCEPS. [*INDICATES ORGANIC INGREDIENT]

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Karezza Logo
PLANT-BASED SEXUAL WELLNESS IN A REVOLUTIONARY ORAL SPRAY