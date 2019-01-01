About this product

Increasing the enjoyment of your sex life depends in part on the overall function of your supporting body systems. Our formula features organic full-spectrum CBD hemp oil, carefully blended with a synergistic blend of botanicals traditionally used for female sexual body system support. Highly bioavailable, Women’s Daily is offered in an oral spray with rapid sublingual (under-the-tongue) absorption. Take 3 sprays daily for sexual wellness support! INGREDIENTS: PURIFIED WATER, US FARM BILL CBD FULL SPECTRUM HEMP*, SAHTAVARI (ASPARAGUS ROOT)*, FENUGREEK SEED*, MACA ROOT*, ELEUTHERO ROOT AND ROOT BARK*, RASPBERRY LEAF*, NETTLE LEAF*, LEMON ESSENTIAL OIL*, BLUE AGAVE*, OLIVE OIL, STEVIA*, SODIUM CITRATE, CORDYCEPS. [*INDICATES ORGANIC INGREDIENT]