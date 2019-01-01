 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Women's Daily

by Karezza

$39.95MSRP

About this product

Increasing the enjoyment of your sex life depends in part on the overall function of your supporting body systems. Our formula features organic full-spectrum CBD hemp oil, carefully blended with a synergistic blend of botanicals traditionally used for female sexual body system support. Highly bioavailable, Women’s Daily is offered in an oral spray with rapid sublingual (under-the-tongue) absorption. Take 3 sprays daily for sexual wellness support! INGREDIENTS: PURIFIED WATER, US FARM BILL CBD FULL SPECTRUM HEMP*, SAHTAVARI (ASPARAGUS ROOT)*, FENUGREEK SEED*, MACA ROOT*, ELEUTHERO ROOT AND ROOT BARK*, RASPBERRY LEAF*, NETTLE LEAF*, LEMON ESSENTIAL OIL*, BLUE AGAVE*, OLIVE OIL, STEVIA*, SODIUM CITRATE, CORDYCEPS. [*INDICATES ORGANIC INGREDIENT]

About this brand

Karezza Logo
PLANT-BASED SEXUAL WELLNESS IN A REVOLUTIONARY ORAL SPRAY