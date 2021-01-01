Black Raspberry OG - 1g Dipstick
by Karma Originals
About this product
Karma Dip Sticks are the THC trifecta in a preroll! Crafted with full flower, coated with our in-house rosin, and encrusted with our in-house dry ice extracted kief, aka "Moondust".
About this brand
Karma Originals
About this strain
Black Raspberry
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
From Bodhi Seeds, Black Raspberry crosses Goji OG, Raspberry F2, and Wookie 15. Buds grow dense with trichomes that offer rich flavors of ripe berries, lavender, and absinthe. The high is light with euphoric qualities that make for enjoyable conversation filled with creativity and laughter.
