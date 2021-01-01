Black Raspberry Trainwreck - 2g Plain Preroll
by Karma Originals
About this product
Karma "Nothin' but Nugs" prerolls are just that! All of our prerolls go through an extensive quality control process; checked for weight, density, and visual appeal, always free of trim and sub-par materials.
About this brand
Karma Originals
About this strain
Black Raspberry
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
From Bodhi Seeds, Black Raspberry crosses Goji OG, Raspberry F2, and Wookie 15. Buds grow dense with trichomes that offer rich flavors of ripe berries, lavender, and absinthe. The high is light with euphoric qualities that make for enjoyable conversation filled with creativity and laughter.
