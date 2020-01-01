 Loading…
Bruce Banner (probably better-known as the alter ego of comic book superhero The Incredible Hulk) is one of three phenotypes of the Bruce Banner strain that has proven to be the popular one. Effects come on quickly to provide an immediate burst of euphoria before easing into relaxation that may be good for creative pursuits. Dark Horse Genetics bred this strain from OG Kush and Strawberry Diesel, and its heritage can be found in its diesel aroma with sweet undertones. Its plants flower in 8 to 10 weeks.

Karma Originals is a Licensed recreational cannabis processor based in beautiful Portland, Oregon where we believe "Karma" and "Sustainable" are much more than just words. Karma Originals founder has a degree in Renewable Energy, and was in the solar industry before making the switch to full-time cannabis. Our genuine passion for what we do pushes us to always strive to create consistent, high quality products while maintaining respectable business practices. Try our products today! Cannabis Items we Offer: • Terpene Infused Distillate Cartrdiges • Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa • Dabbable Drippers • Pure Pressed Rosin • Caramel Edibles • Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls • Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre rolls) in Indica or Sativa • Moon Dust Kief • 3 and 6 Pack Pre Rolls • Roll Your Own Ready-Packs