Cindy 99 - 1g Moon Dust
by Karma OriginalsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Moon Dust (a.k.a. Kief) is an enormously powerful concentrate. Our Moon Dust is the same kief that we use to press into rosin. All of our kief is made in-house using a proprietary method using dry-ice and agitation. With this privatized recipe, we leave you with only the cleanest and most pure trichome heads possible. Sprinkle into your joints and bowls for a THC ultra-boost!
About this brand
Karma Originals
About this strain
Cinderella 99
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Limonene
Cinderella 99, otherwise known as C99, or simply “Cindy,” is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Mr. Soul of Brothers Grimm. She’s best known for her potent cerebral high, sweet fruity flavors, and epic yields. According to Mr. Soul, C99 was created using seeds found in a Sensi branded 2 gram package of Jack Herer purchased at an Amsterdam coffee shop. Cinderella 99 is very popular with indoor growers because of its short, bushy stature, high yields, short flowering time, and high THC content. Cindy’s effects are usually described as dreamy, euphoric, and uplifting.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.