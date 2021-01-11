Cookie Glue - 1g Pearl
About this product
Karma Pearls are the créme de la créme of cannabis science; flower, distillate, and kief all in one! This trifecta will blow you away with potency and flavor. Each Pearl contains: .35 grams top shelf flower .50 grams distillate oil soaked down to the stem .15 grams dry ice extracted kief - rolled until covered
About this brand
Karma Originals
About this strain
Cookie Glue
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
Cookie Glue is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies with Glue Bx2. Cookie Glue gives users a euphoric high, making this strain the ultimate mood-booster. Cookie Glue has a taste that is fuity, sour, and spicy with just a hint of skunk. Consumers should know that Cookie Glue is known to give a high that creeps up on you slowly, so it's important to be patient with this strain. Medical patients choose Cookie Glue for its ability to calm body aches and pains. This strain has a particularly high THC content that creates a tingly and relaxing sensation. Cookie Glue is bread by Equillibrium Genetics from Mendecino, California.
