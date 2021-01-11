 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Cookie Glue - 1g Pearl
Hybrid

Cookie Glue - 1g Pearl

by Karma Originals

Write a review
Karma Originals Concentrates Solventless Cookie Glue - 1g Pearl

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Karma Pearls are the créme de la créme of cannabis science; flower, distillate, and kief all in one! This trifecta will blow you away with potency and flavor. Each Pearl contains: .35 grams top shelf flower .50 grams distillate oil soaked down to the stem .15 grams dry ice extracted kief - rolled until covered

About this brand

Karma Originals Logo
Karma Originals is a cannabis processor located in beautiful Portland. We strive for quality with a purpose. Focusing on sustainable practices within ourselves and our partners, committed to reducing our carbon footprint, and supporting our local community. Our mission is to keep our standards and you high. Oregon has continuously recognized the unshakable quality and features of the Karma Originals branded product lines since 2014. We empower our partners through Co-Branded packaging, showing every Producer we source from. Our true mission is to treat people with care and show transparency with our products. We do that in every aspect of the Karma Originals company, from growing to production, all the way through to the delivery processes. Cannabis Items we Offer: • Terpene Infused Distillate Cartridges • Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa • Pure Pressed Rosin • Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls • Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre rolls) in Indica or Sativa • Moon Dust Kief • 3 and 6 Pack Pre Rolls

About this strain

Cookie Glue

Cookie Glue
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Cookie Glue is an evenly balanced hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Cookies with Glue Bx2. Cookie Glue gives users a euphoric high, making this strain the ultimate mood-booster. Cookie Glue has a taste that is fuity, sour, and spicy with just a hint of skunk. Consumers should know that Cookie Glue is known to give a high that creeps up on you slowly, so it's important to be patient with this strain. Medical patients choose Cookie Glue for its ability to calm body aches and pains. This strain has a particularly high THC content that creates a tingly and relaxing sensation. Cookie Glue is bread by Equillibrium Genetics from Mendecino, California.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review