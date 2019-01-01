About this product
Our Dabbable Drippers are made with premium quality flower and processed for amazing flavor with added natural terpenes. The Dripper features a unique design with optimal cleanliness and precision in mind. Whether you're dabbing or enhancing another cannabis item, the syringe allows precise dosage for your particular needs. Our Drippers feature the same great flavor as our cartridges with high potency levels for quick relief!
