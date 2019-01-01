 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Dabbable Drippers

by Karma Originals

Dabbable Drippers
Karma Originals Concentrates Ingestible Dabbable Drippers

About this product

Our Dabbable Drippers are made with premium quality flower and processed for amazing flavor with added natural terpenes. The Dripper features a unique design with optimal cleanliness and precision in mind. Whether you're dabbing or enhancing another cannabis item, the syringe allows precise dosage for your particular needs. Our Drippers feature the same great flavor as our cartridges with high potency levels for quick relief!

About this brand

Karma Originals is a Licensed recreational cannabis processor based in beautiful Portland, Oregon where we believe "Karma" and "Sustainable" are much more than just words. Karma Originals founder has a degree in Renewable Energy, and was in the solar industry before making the switch to full-time cannabis. Our genuine passion for what we do pushes us to always strive to create consistent, high quality products while maintaining respectable business practices. Try our products today! Cannabis Items we Offer: • Terpene Infused Distillate Cartrdiges • Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa • Dabbable Drippers • Pure Pressed Rosin • Caramel Edibles • Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls • Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre rolls) in Indica or Sativa • Moon Dust Kief • 3 and 6 Pack Pre Rolls • Roll Your Own Ready-Packs