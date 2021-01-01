Diesel Cookies - 1g Dip Stick
by Karma OriginalsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Karma Dip Sticks are the THC trifecta in a preroll! Crafted with full flower, coated with our in-house rosin, and encrusted with our in-house dry ice extracted kief, aka "Moondust".
About this brand
Karma Originals
About this strain
Strawberry Diesel Cookies
Strawberry Diesel Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain from Oni Seed Company made by crossing Strawberry Diesel with Tropicana Cookies. This strain features a sweet, gassy flavor profile and is a popular choice for dabbing. The effects of strawberry diesel will make you feel uplifted.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.