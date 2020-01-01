 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Hybrid

Dutch Treat Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Karma Originals

Dutch Treat Pre-Roll 0.5g

About this product

About this strain

Dutch Treat

Terpenes
  Terpinolene
  Myrcene
  Ocimene

Over the years, Dutch Treat has become an essential strain of the Amsterdam coffee shops. The dense, sticky buds have an intense smell of sweet fruits mixed with pine and eucalyptus trees. The cerebral high comes on quick and leaves consumers feeling uplifted and euphoric while reducing stress and relaxing the mind.

About this brand

Karma Originals is a Licensed recreational cannabis processor based in beautiful Portland, Oregon where we believe "Karma" and "Sustainable" are much more than just words. Karma Originals founder has a degree in Renewable Energy, and was in the solar industry before making the switch to full-time cannabis. Our genuine passion for what we do pushes us to always strive to create consistent, high quality products while maintaining respectable business practices. Try our products today! Cannabis Items we Offer: • Terpene Infused Distillate Cartrdiges • Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa • Dabbable Drippers • Pure Pressed Rosin • Caramel Edibles • Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls • Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre rolls) in Indica or Sativa • Moon Dust Kief • 3 and 6 Pack Pre Rolls • Roll Your Own Ready-Packs