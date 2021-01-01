Fellow Crasher - 1g Dip Stick
by Karma OriginalsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Karma Dip Sticks are the THC trifecta in a preroll! Crafted with full flower, coated with our in-house rosin, and encrusted with our in-house dry ice extracted kief, aka "Moondust".
About this brand
Karma Originals
About this strain
Wedding Crasher
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher is a beautiful hybrid cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.