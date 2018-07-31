KeepItDory on July 31st, 2018

This product is trash. Karma originals have made by far the worst preroll I have ever bought. And one of the more expensive ones. First of all this sucker is eighteen bucks and it will entice you with claims that it's all bud and no stems but that is totally false. I saw quite a couple stems looking through the paper and if this is all bud I'm pretty curious what it looks like before its ground up and rolled because it mostly looks like shake. It sure doesn't taste like good bud. Trash products like this are a shame to legal bud. At the dispo I went to to buy this they sell gram prerolls for a dollar fifty that are better than this. Karma originals should be ashamed of their product, because I would be. DO NOT BUY. If I happen to see the product improve I'd easily change my mind. Until then stay away.