  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Golden Skunk - 1g Dip Stick
Hybrid

Golden Skunk - 1g Dip Stick

by Karma Originals

Karma Originals Cannabis Pre-rolls Golden Skunk - 1g Dip Stick

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Karma Dip Sticks are the THC trifecta in a preroll! Crafted with full flower, coated with our in-house rosin, and encrusted with our in-house dry ice extracted kief, aka "Moondust".

About this brand

Karma Originals Logo
Karma Originals is a cannabis processor located in beautiful Portland. We strive for quality with a purpose. Focusing on sustainable practices within ourselves and our partners, committed to reducing our carbon footprint, and supporting our local community. Our mission is to keep our standards and you high. Oregon has continuously recognized the unshakable quality and features of the Karma Originals branded product lines since 2014. We empower our partners through Co-Branded packaging, showing every Producer we source from. Our true mission is to treat people with care and show transparency with our products. We do that in every aspect of the Karma Originals company, from growing to production, all the way through to the delivery processes. Cannabis Items we Offer: • Distillate Cartridges • Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa • Pure Pressed Rosin • Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls • Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre-rolls) in Indica or Sativa • Moon Dust Kief • 6 Pack Pre Rolls

About this strain

Golden Lemon

Golden Lemon
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Golden Lemon by DNA Genetics is citrusy strain with a potent punch. This 60/40 indica-dominant hybrid is a cross between Kosher Kush and Lemon Skunk, and emits a distinctly pungent herbal, citrus aroma that speaks to its parentage. The effects immediately hit the consumer between the eyes, leaving bright, sizzling euphoria in the mind. Golden Lemon melts over the body and shows its sedating side with heavy consumption.

