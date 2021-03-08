Gorilla Cookies - 1g Pearl
About this product
Karma Pearls are the créme de la créme of cannabis science; flower, distillate, and kief all in one! This trifecta will blow you away with potency and flavor. Each Pearl contains: .35 grams top shelf flower .50 grams distillate oil soaked down to the stem .15 grams dry ice extracted kief - rolled until covered
About this brand
Karma Originals
About this strain
Gorilla Cookies
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Gorilla Cookies by Elev8 Seeds is the powerful union of Gorilla Glue #4 and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The pungent Gorilla Glue aroma is loud, but Thin Mint’s exotic terpene profile adds nuance to the bouquet. Both parents were bred for potency and that shows in the resin-coated buds that harden like stones after curing. Enjoy this one-hitter quitter with care, as the effects will alter the trajectory of your entire day. Gorilla Cookies is a quality strain for managing physical pain, nausea, and stress.
