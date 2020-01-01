 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
by Karma Originals

About this strain

Ice Cream Man

Ice Cream Man
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

From Compound Genetics comes Ice Cream Man, an indica-dominant cross of Jet Fuel Gelato and Legend Orange Apricot. These tall plants produce a medium yield, and densely packed buds have a splash of orange hairs covered in icy white trichomes. Ice Cream Man smells of berries and apricots with a hint of fuel. The smoke has added notes of skunk, producing a mildly energetic and euphoric high that hits quickly.

About this brand

Karma Originals is a Licensed recreational cannabis processor based in beautiful Portland, Oregon where we believe "Karma" and "Sustainable" are much more than just words. Karma Originals founder has a degree in Renewable Energy, and was in the solar industry before making the switch to full-time cannabis. Our genuine passion for what we do pushes us to always strive to create consistent, high quality products while maintaining respectable business practices. Try our products today! Cannabis Items we Offer: • Terpene Infused Distillate Cartrdiges • Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa • Dabbable Drippers • Pure Pressed Rosin • Caramel Edibles • Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls • Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre rolls) in Indica or Sativa • Moon Dust Kief • 3 and 6 Pack Pre Rolls • Roll Your Own Ready-Packs