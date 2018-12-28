 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Karma Pearls

Karma Pearls

by Karma Originals

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Karma Originals Cannabis Flower Karma Pearls

About this product

Karma Pearls are the créme de la créme of cannabis science; flower, distillate and kief all in one! This trifecta will blow you away with potency and flavor. Each Pearl contains: • .35 grams top shelf flower • .50 grams distillate oil soaked down to the stem • .15 grams dry ice extracted kief - rolled until covered

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Mydogspot

Pearl's are the next level .... best body high I've ever had!!

About this brand

Karma Originals Logo
Karma Originals is a Licensed recreational cannabis processor based in beautiful Portland, Oregon where we believe "Karma" and "Sustainable" are much more than just words. Karma Originals founder has a degree in Renewable Energy, and was in the solar industry before making the switch to full-time cannabis. Our genuine passion for what we do pushes us to always strive to create consistent, high quality products while maintaining respectable business practices. Try our products today! Cannabis Items we Offer: • Terpene Infused Distillate Cartrdiges • Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa • Dabbable Drippers • Pure Pressed Rosin • Caramel Edibles • Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls • Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre rolls) in Indica or Sativa • Moon Dust Kief • 3 and 6 Pack Pre Rolls • Roll Your Own Ready-Packs