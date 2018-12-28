Mydogspot
on December 28th, 2018
Pearl's are the next level .... best body high I've ever had!!
Karma Pearls are the créme de la créme of cannabis science; flower, distillate and kief all in one! This trifecta will blow you away with potency and flavor. Each Pearl contains: • .35 grams top shelf flower • .50 grams distillate oil soaked down to the stem • .15 grams dry ice extracted kief - rolled until covered
