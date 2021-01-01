Las Vegas Purple Animal - 0.5g Dip Stick
by Karma Originals
About this product
Karma Dip Sticks are the THC trifecta in a preroll! Crafted with full flower, coated with our in-house rosin, and encrusted with our in-house dry ice extracted kief, aka "Moondust".
About this brand
Karma Originals
About this strain
Las Vegas Purple Kush BX
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Humulene
Las Vegas Purple Kush BX is a clone-only strain released in 2013 and has been described as Alphakronik Gene’s most potent indica. This backcross consists of Las Vegas Purple Kush and Sin City Kush genetics, creating a similar experience and aroma to Pre-98 Bubba Kush without the coffee smell and with a slightly sweeter aroma. This strain has been known to help with an array of ailments associated with physical pain and gastrointestinal issues.
