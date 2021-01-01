 Loading…

  5. Lotus Kush - 1g Plain Preroll
Hybrid

Lotus Kush - 1g Plain Preroll

by Karma Originals

Karma Originals Cannabis Pre-rolls Lotus Kush - 1g Plain Preroll

About this product

Karma "Nothin' but Nugs" prerolls are just that! All of our prerolls go through an extensive quality control process; checked for weight, density, and visual appeal, always free of trim and sub-par materials.

About this brand

Karma Originals is a cannabis processor located in beautiful Portland. We strive for quality with a purpose. Focusing on sustainable practices within ourselves and our partners, committed to reducing our carbon footprint, and supporting our local community. Our mission is to keep our standards and you high. Oregon has continuously recognized the unshakable quality and features of the Karma Originals branded product lines since 2014. We empower our partners through Co-Branded packaging, showing every Producer we source from. Our true mission is to treat people with care and show transparency with our products. We do that in every aspect of the Karma Originals company, from growing to production, all the way through to the delivery processes. Cannabis Items we Offer: • Distillate Cartridges • Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa • Pure Pressed Rosin • Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls • Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre-rolls) in Indica or Sativa • Moon Dust Kief • 6 Pack Pre Rolls

About this strain

Dream Lotus

Dream Lotus
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

Dream Lotus by Bodhi Seeds is a hybrid strain that was designed to recreate the widely cherished qualities of Blue Dream, but with an accentuated chunky bud structure. This rendition combines a Santa Cruz cut of Blue Dream with Bodhi’s Snow Lotus, resulting in a strain that maintains uplifting effects and a fragrant blueberry aroma. Hashy spice and sweet herbal notes can be detected on the exhale in a flavor that ushers in blissful effects perfect for stress relief any time of the day.

