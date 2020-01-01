 Loading…
Hybrid

Orange Cookies Pre-Roll 1g

by Karma Originals

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Orange Cookies

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Orange Cookies bred by Franchise Genetics is a hybrid that combines Orange Juice with the renowned GSC. A flavor-packed strain, Orange Cookies expresses itself with a strong aroma of sweet citrus that closely resembles a fresh tangerine. The flavors of Orange Cookies gives way to deep calming body effects that mingle with a euphoric cerebral buzz to leave you happy and relaxed.

 

Karma Originals is a Licensed recreational cannabis processor based in beautiful Portland, Oregon where we believe "Karma" and "Sustainable" are much more than just words. Karma Originals founder has a degree in Renewable Energy, and was in the solar industry before making the switch to full-time cannabis. Our genuine passion for what we do pushes us to always strive to create consistent, high quality products while maintaining respectable business practices. Try our products today! Cannabis Items we Offer: • Terpene Infused Distillate Cartrdiges • Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa • Dabbable Drippers • Pure Pressed Rosin • Caramel Edibles • Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls • Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre rolls) in Indica or Sativa • Moon Dust Kief • 3 and 6 Pack Pre Rolls • Roll Your Own Ready-Packs