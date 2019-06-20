 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Karma Originals

Our Premium Dip Sticks are the créme de la créme of cannabis pre rolls. Packed full of premium grade flower, slathered with pure pressed rosin, then gently rolled in kief for full coverage. Indica and Sativa options available! Each full or half gram Dip Stick contains: • .5 or 1 gram top shelf flower • 1/8 gram pure pressed rosin • .1/8 gram dry ice extracted kief

Docrice

Wow! Excellent product. Tried the indica dip stick. Very relaxing but clear headed high. Had great dreams.

About this brand

Karma Originals is a Licensed recreational cannabis processor based in beautiful Portland, Oregon where we believe "Karma" and "Sustainable" are much more than just words. Karma Originals founder has a degree in Renewable Energy, and was in the solar industry before making the switch to full-time cannabis. Our genuine passion for what we do pushes us to always strive to create consistent, high quality products while maintaining respectable business practices. Try our products today! Cannabis Items we Offer: • Terpene Infused Distillate Cartrdiges • Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa • Dabbable Drippers • Pure Pressed Rosin • Caramel Edibles • Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls • Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre rolls) in Indica or Sativa • Moon Dust Kief • 3 and 6 Pack Pre Rolls • Roll Your Own Ready-Packs