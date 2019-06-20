Docrice
on June 20th, 2019
Wow! Excellent product. Tried the indica dip stick. Very relaxing but clear headed high. Had great dreams.
Our Premium Dip Sticks are the créme de la créme of cannabis pre rolls. Packed full of premium grade flower, slathered with pure pressed rosin, then gently rolled in kief for full coverage. Indica and Sativa options available! Each full or half gram Dip Stick contains: • .5 or 1 gram top shelf flower • 1/8 gram pure pressed rosin • .1/8 gram dry ice extracted kief
