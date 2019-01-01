 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Premium Pre-Rolls - Half and Full Gram

Premium Pre-Rolls - Half and Full Gram

by Karma Originals

Write a review
Karma Originals Cannabis Pre-rolls Premium Pre-Rolls - Half and Full Gram
Karma Originals Cannabis Pre-rolls Premium Pre-Rolls - Half and Full Gram

About this product

Since our launch in 2014, we have primarily focused on perfecting the pre roll. Our pre rolls contain ‘Nothin' But Nugs’; we never use shake or trim in our products. Everything is strain specific and divided by either Sativa or Indica, and all of our pre rolls are made with proprietary methods and thoroughly inspected for quality control. Our products are consistent and airtight, with new strains available daily! -Sativa and Indica strains available - Made with unbleached RAW papers -New strains available daily - ask your dispensary for Karma Originals!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Karma Originals Logo
Karma Originals is a Licensed recreational cannabis processor based in beautiful Portland, Oregon where we believe "Karma" and "Sustainable" are much more than just words. Karma Originals founder has a degree in Renewable Energy, and was in the solar industry before making the switch to full-time cannabis. Our genuine passion for what we do pushes us to always strive to create consistent, high quality products while maintaining respectable business practices. Try our products today! Cannabis Items we Offer: • Terpene Infused Distillate Cartrdiges • Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa • Dabbable Drippers • Pure Pressed Rosin • Caramel Edibles • Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls • Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre rolls) in Indica or Sativa • Moon Dust Kief • 3 and 6 Pack Pre Rolls • Roll Your Own Ready-Packs