Since our launch in 2014, we have primarily focused on perfecting the pre roll. Our pre rolls contain ‘Nothin' But Nugs’; we never use shake or trim in our products. Everything is strain specific and divided by either Sativa or Indica, and all of our pre rolls are made with proprietary methods and thoroughly inspected for quality control. Our products are consistent and airtight, with new strains available daily! -Sativa and Indica strains available - Made with unbleached RAW papers -New strains available daily - ask your dispensary for Karma Originals!
