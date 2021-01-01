 Loading…

  5. Ultraviolence - 1g Dip Stick
Indica

Ultraviolence - 1g Dip Stick

by Karma Originals

Indica

Karma Originals is a cannabis processor located in beautiful Portland. We strive for quality with a purpose. Focusing on sustainable practices within ourselves and our partners, committed to reducing our carbon footprint, and supporting our local community. Our mission is to keep our standards and you high. Oregon has continuously recognized the unshakable quality and features of the Karma Originals branded product lines since 2014. We empower our partners through Co-Branded packaging, showing every Producer we source from. Our true mission is to treat people with care and show transparency with our products. We do that in every aspect of the Karma Originals company, from growing to production, all the way through to the delivery processes. Cannabis Items we Offer: • Distillate Cartridges • Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa • Pure Pressed Rosin • Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls • Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre-rolls) in Indica or Sativa • Moon Dust Kief • 6 Pack Pre Rolls

UltraViolet OG

UltraViolet OG
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

From Archive Seeds, UltraViolet OG is an 80% indica strain bred by crossing Face Off OG with Purple Indica from the Pacific Northwest. With this genetic combination, the breeders hoped to improve the yield and flowering time while still maintaining a deep purple coloration, and UltraViolet OG achieved just that. This powerful indica strain delivers dreamy, sleepy euphoria that gives your eyelids some heaviness at night while giving your mood a burst of positivity.

