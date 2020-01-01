 Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Wedding Cake Pre-Roll 1g
Hybrid

Wedding Cake Pre-Roll 1g

by Karma Originals

Write a review

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Wedding Cake

Wedding Cake
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Wedding Cake is a uplifting indica-dominant hybrid strain known for its relaxing and euphoric effects. Wedding cake is rich and tangy with earthy and peppery flavors. According to breeder Seed Junky Genetics, Wedding Cake, also known as Pink Cookies, is a phenotype of Triangle Mints. This delectable treat of a strain should be enjoyed with a double dose of care due to its extremely high THC content.

About this brand

Karma Originals Logo
Karma Originals is a Licensed recreational cannabis processor based in beautiful Portland, Oregon where we believe "Karma" and "Sustainable" are much more than just words. Karma Originals founder has a degree in Renewable Energy, and was in the solar industry before making the switch to full-time cannabis. Our genuine passion for what we do pushes us to always strive to create consistent, high quality products while maintaining respectable business practices. Try our products today! Cannabis Items we Offer: • Terpene Infused Distillate Cartrdiges • Premium Pre Rolls - Full & Half Gram in Indica or Sativa • Dabbable Drippers • Pure Pressed Rosin • Caramel Edibles • Giant 2 Gram Pre Rolls • Premium Dip Sticks (infused pre rolls) in Indica or Sativa • Moon Dust Kief • 3 and 6 Pack Pre Rolls • Roll Your Own Ready-Packs