Wedding Crasher - 1g Moon Dust
About this product
Moon Dust (a.k.a. Kief) is an enormously powerful concentrate. Our Moon Dust is the same kief that we use to press into rosin. All of our kief is made in-house using a proprietary method using dry-ice and agitation. With this privatized recipe, we leave you with only the cleanest and most pure trichome heads possible. Sprinkle into your joints and bowls for a THC ultra-boost!
About this brand
Karma Originals
About this strain
Wedding Crasher
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Produced by Symbiotic Genetics, Wedding Crasher is a beautiful hybrid cross of Wedding Cake and Purple Punch. By mixing the smooth vanilla flavors of Wedding Cake with the sweet grape notes of Purple Punch, Symbiotic has developed a mellow, earthy strain with sharp gassy highlights and a sweet berry finish.
