Zurple Punch - 0.5g Dip Stick
by Karma Originals
About this product
Karma Dip Sticks are the THC trifecta in a preroll! Crafted with full flower, coated with our in-house rosin, and encrusted with our in-house dry ice extracted kief, aka "Moondust".
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Zurple Punch, aka "Zurple," is a hybrid marijuana strain. We're still learning about the flavors and effects of Zurple Punch - if you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
