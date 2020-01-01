 Loading…

  5. Granola Funk Terp on the Rocks 1g
Hybrid

Granola Funk Terp on the Rocks 1g

by Katatonic

About this product

About this strain

Granola Funk

Granola Funk
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Bodhi Seeds, Granola Funk crosses GSC with Wookie 15. This ripper of a hybrid increases the density and yield of GSC while its flavor profile highlights both parents with hints of cookie, funk, grapefruit, gas, and lavender. 

