Sour Diesel Shatter 1g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
1 gram
$50.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Be the first to review this product.
Member Berry is the result of a breeding project from Colorado’s Ethos that crosses Skunkberry with Mandarin Sunset to produce a tart, fruity strain. Beautiful dense green buds are complemented with sweet citrus notes, and this celebrated hybrid has a long-lasting high that will keep you floating through your day with ease.