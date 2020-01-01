 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Colorado breeders Rare Dankness created this staple of their breeding program by crossing Ghost OG with Chemdawg. They then backcrossed the resulting plant with Ghost OG, and then crossed that with the Florida clone-only strain Triangle Kush. Rare Dankness #1 is the prized male selected from this endeavor, bringing heavy resin production, Chem-style growth, and a bit of OG flavor to whatever strain it pollinates. It has been used in the breeding of many of RD’s prized hybrids, including Scott’s OG, 501st OG, Commerce City Kush, Rare Darkness, and many others.  

