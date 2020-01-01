 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. CBD Isolate (1000mg)

CBD Isolate (1000mg)

by Kats Botanicals

Skip to Reviews
5.03
Kats Botanicals Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual CBD Isolate (1000mg)
Kats Botanicals Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual CBD Isolate (1000mg)
Kats Botanicals Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual CBD Isolate (1000mg)
Kats Botanicals Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual CBD Isolate (1000mg)

$29.99MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

**CBD Powder That’s All Natural** Our CBD crystal powder is made from non-GMO, pesticide-free, CO2 extracted whole plant hemp oil and contains zero THC. Available in a convenient powdered, crystalline form, our CBD powder is easy to measure and dose out, making it ideal for adding as an ingredient to foods or drinking with your morning coffee. Experience the difference that Kats Botanicals’ CBD crystal isolate can make in your daily wellness routine to help you feel better again. With greater than 99% potency, our isolate is extracted and processed in a highly controlled environment using proprietary methods to achieve the best bioavailability. Enjoy a pure form of CBD. There is no entourage effect and all other cannabinoids and terpenes are stripped during the extraction process. **CBD Isolate from Organically Grown CBD** Our CBD isolate contains all-natural, all-organic CBD extracted from whole plant hemp grown with care at high altitude in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. It’s 100% organic and GMO, pesticide, herbicide, and chemical free. No fillers. No fluff. Our minimalist, high potency CBD powder formula contains only the purest CBD oil sourced from organic farmers who are as committed to quality and sustainability as we are. Our whole-plant approach means our CBD isolate products only contain only 99%+ CBD isolate and nothing else. It’s extracted from organic full spectrum CBD oil found naturally in the mature stalks and stems of the industrial hemp plant. We test and re-test every batch of our hemp-derived CBD products for purity, potency, quality, and safety — because for us, there’s no such thing as compromise.

3 customer reviews

5.03

write a review

About this brand

Kats Botanicals Logo
Kats Botanicals provides excellent quality CBD Oil for sale including CBD Hemp Oil, CBD Gummies, CBD Salve, and CBD Isolate. Elevate your mind and body with our all-natural Hemp oil-based products. Kats Botanicals offers a wide variety of options for wellness-minded individuals who are looking for a more naturalistic approach to their daily lives. Have you always wanted to try pure CBD Oil? Perhaps you have a question we can answer about this amazing botanical? Introduce your mind and body to this wonderful plant called hemp, it’s molecular characteristics are called CBD, and you will enjoy a wellness minded lifestyle naturalistic evangelicals are benefitting from on a daily basis.