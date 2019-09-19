Kats_Botanicals

1:1 Cucumber Mint Tincture 300mg
by Curaleaf
1 piece
$50.00
Pickup 14.5 miles away
2500mg – Our most concentrated tincture. Ideal for people who need a little more help feeling like themselves again. **All-Natural & Organic Pure CBD Hemp Oil** Our CBD hemp oil contains all-natural, all-organic ingredients grown with care at high altitude in the Rocky Mountains of Colorado. It’s 100% organic and GMO, pesticide, herbicide, and chemical-free. No fillers. No fluff. Our minimalist, high potency formulas contain only the purest ingredients sourced from organic farmers who are as committed to quality and sustainability as we are. Our whole-plant approach means our pure CBD oil products contain additional cannabinoids and nutrients found naturally in the mature stalks and stems of the hemp plant for maximum benefit. We use organic MCT oil — a superfood made from coconut oil — as the carrier oil to stabilize and increase the effects of CBD oil bioavailability. We test and re-test every batch of our hemp oil for purity, potency, quality, and safety — because for us, there’s no such thing as compromise. Enjoy the health benefits all-natural, hemp-derived CBD can make to your quality of life. **Benefits of CBD Hemp Oil** With less than 0.3% tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), our CBD hemp oil is not psychoactive. THC is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in the cannabis plant, and causes the side effects of getting “high” often associated with the marijuana plant. However, unlike THC, pure CBD oil is not psychoactive. This quality makes the use of CBD hemp products an appealing option for those looking for relief without the psychoactive effects of marijuana or certain pharmaceutical drugs.
on September 19th, 2019
Absolutely ALL of Kat's Botanicals Product are the highest quality. I've been buying Kat's products for a few years and I'm a very satisfied customer.
We are here to satisfy you always! Thanks for the awesome 5* review you rock!
on September 19th, 2019
I love all of kats botanicals products. Their Kratom and CBS oil in perfect and I don't have to worry it's not been checked or good. I would most definitely recommend their products. They also work very good for me
Awesome!! Thank you so much for the review my friend!
on September 19th, 2019
This 2500 MG CBD Oil is insanely awesome. The taste, the smell, the effects are on par with the best CBD oil I have ever tried in my life. It's very very pungent, almost just like a good kush or something. I can't get enough haha... That reminds me, I need to order more!
We think it is awesome too! Best tasting oil on the planet! Thank you for writing us a 5* review!!